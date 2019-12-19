Left Menu
Development News Edition

US has been unambiguous in its partnership with India on issue of terrorism: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that his country has been unambiguous in its partnership with India on the issue of terrorism, whether it emanates from Pakistan or anywhere else.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 05:24 IST
US has been unambiguous in its partnership with India on issue of terrorism: Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that his country has been unambiguous in its partnership with India on the issue of terrorism, whether it emanates from Pakistan or anywhere else. "We have been unambiguous in our partnership with the Indian Government about terror, terror from wherever it emanates, whether it is from inside of Pakistan or from anyplace else," he said while addressing the joint press conference after the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"We are determined to protect the American people from the threat of terrorism and we're determined to work with our great democratic friends like the Indians to protect the people of India as well, and we'll continue to work on it," he added. Pompeo's reply came after being asked by ANI whether there were any discussions on regional stability, particularly taking out terror from Pakistan that targets India-Afghanistan.

"I am proud of the work we have done. It is very sophisticated. We have strong intelligence relationships, we have strong diplomatic relationships, and we do really good work taking down the risk of terrorism that threatens each of our two peoples," Pompeo said. Pompeo also said that he was "deeply appreciative of the work that the Indian Government under Prime Minister Modi has done to ensure that we continue to improve that" and "as our adversaries evolve and their strategies and tactics evolve, that we match them moment for a moment to keep our people safe, collectively."

Responding to the same question by ANI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "In terms of terrorism in our region, again, a lot of it is obvious. It doesn't need reiteration. So we did exchange notes in - of the challenges in our region and what have been the newer developments on that front, and this is an area where the two countries actually have a very strong history of cooperating. And I can only say this in terms of public record that I am very satisfied with the discussions we have had today." "Rule of law was one of the many characteristics that we brought to the table in approaching Indo-Pacific. It is something - an approach that we share with the United States, and certainly what we do, how we look at activities in that region, this - there are many other factors as well, but that is certainly one factor in our outlook," Jaishankar said when asked by ANI "How do you see the U.S.-India security partnership strengthening from this dialogue here today?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019