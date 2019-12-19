Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese national arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago

  • PTI
  • |
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:48 IST
Chinese national arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

A Chinese national trespassed at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and was arrested when she refused to leave, police said, the second time this year a woman from that country has been charged with illicitly entering the Florida resort. Jing Lu, 56, was confronted by the private club's security officers on Wednesday and told to leave, but she returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in an email. Palm Beach officers were called and arrested her. It was determined she had an expired visa, Ogrodnick said.

Lu was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held late Wednesday at the Palm Beach County jail. The president and his family were not at the club — he held a rally in Michigan on Wednesday as the U.S. House voted to impeach him. The Trumps are expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago by the weekend and spend the holidays there.

Lu's arrest is reminiscent of the March arrest of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai businesswoman, who gained access to Mar-a-Lago while carrying a laptop, phones and other electronic gear. That led to initial speculation that she might be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage and text messages she exchanged with a trip organizer indicated she was a fan of the president and wanted to meet him or his family to discuss possible deals.

Zhang was found guilty in September of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and was sentenced last month to time served. She is being held for deportation. In another Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a University of Wisconsin student was arrested in November 2018 after he mixed in with guests being admitted to the club. He pleaded guilty in May and received probation.

In both of those cases, Trump and his family were staying at the resort, but none were ever threatened. With the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Florida's Intracoastal Waterway to the west, Mar-a-Lago sits on the Palm Beach barrier island, a 128-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,8000-square-meter) symbol of opulence and power.

The Trump family business doubled the initiation fee to USD 200,000 after the president was elected in 2016. He spends many weekends between November and April there, mingling with the club's 500 members, who pay USD 14,000 in annual dues to belong. Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago from the foundation of the late socialite and cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1985. He and first lady Melania Trump held their 2005 wedding reception inside the 20,000-square-foot (1,860-square-meter) ballroom shortly after its completion.

Federal agencies spent about USD 3.4 million per Trump visit, much of it on security, according to an analysis of four 2017 trips by the US Government Accountability Office. The Secret Service doesn't decide who is invited or welcome at the resort; that responsibility belongs to the club. Agents do screen guests outside the perimeter before they're screened again inside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

'Tera Kya Hoga Kalia': Veteran actor Tiku Talsania to make his Delhi debut

It is a good news for theatre lovers as veteran actor Tiku Talsania will be performing for the first time in the capital for a comical extravaganza, titled Tera Kya Hoga Kalia. The play, directed by Raman Kumar, to be held at the Kamani aud...

Xi Jinping visits Macao to celebrate 20 years of China rule

Macao, Dec 19 AP Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Thursday with Macaos new chief executive amid celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colonys handover to Chinese rule. City leaders put the tiny gambling enclave of just ...

India can't become USD 5 trillion economy if villages are ignored: Union minister

The dream of India becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy cannot be achieved if the villages in the country are ignored, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said here on Thursday.Speaking at National Awards Distribution func...

Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to the resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A revi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019