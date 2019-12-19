Odd News Roundup: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Wakanda free trade forever? Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade list

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nations that have free trade agreements with the United States on Thursday. There was no immediate response from the USDA for comment. A spokesman told The Washington Post that the inclusion of the mythical African nation from the universe of Marvel superheroes was a mistake made as part of a test officials were running.

Done in a Datsun: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

A man has successfully cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day in Australia. Stu Pengelly placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.