Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has institutions to address human rights, religious freedom concerns: US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:35 IST
India has institutions to address human rights, religious freedom concerns: US
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India is a vibrant democracy and has institutions to address concerns of religious freedom and human rights, the US has said, refusing to treat the country at par with other nations on such issues that constitute the core of its values and diplomacy. The remarks made by a State Department official have come in the wake of widespread protests held across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims. A senior State Department official told a group of reporters following the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial here that human rights and religious freedom were a core issue for the Trump administration and for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Secretary during a joint press conference noted that India is a vibrant democracy, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "There is a debate going on in India over this very legislation. It's a legislation that will be reviewed by the courts. It's being protested by political parties. It's being debated in the media. All of these institutions exist in a democratic India and so we respect that process," said the senior State Department official.

The official was responding to a question on protests in India on CAA. The official said at the same time, the US would continue to express its concerns on this issue.

"I think as (US) Ambassador (on International Religious Freedom, Samuel) Brownback has already commented, we have concerns about religious criteria, but again, this is a piece of legislation now, an act, that is continuing to be reviewed within the Indian system," the official said. Noting that the US regularly raises these issues with India, the official, however, did not confirm if the developments post CAA featured during the talks at the State Department on Wednesday.

Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting. Thereafter, they were joined by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary for the second 2+2 dialogue here. Did you seek any specific assurances on restoring those services in Kashmir, any ultimatum of any sort on that issue? the senior state department official was asked by a reporter.

"This is not a relationship where we deal in ultimatums. Again, I think this is a country, a democracy where these policies are being voted on, they're being debated, they're being reviewed by a judiciary, and so I would not use that terminology," the official said in response to the question. Asked about Kashmir, the citizenship law, criticism of the Modi government's attitude toward Muslims and whether India under Prime minister Narendra Modi is headed in the wrong direction, the official said, "I would not. I think what we see in India is, again, a vibrant democracy".

"I would remind you that in the May elections 67 percent of the Indian people came out to vote, that was the largest percentage of women voters that we've seen. It was peaceful, it was contested, it was contested at national-level politics, at local-level politics. We have to respect that process," the official asserted. "There may be individual policies that are going to evoke concern. We will express our concern, we engage with the Indian Government regularly on the full spectrum of issues. But you can't ignore that these are not policies that are being done in the dark, and so we have to respect that debate, and as well as add our voice to it when appropriate," said the senior official.

The US has discussed its concern over what the roadmap is in Kashmir to a return to economic and political normalcy, and what has concerned the administration about the actions in Kashmir are the prolonged detentions of political leaders as well as other residents of the Valley, in addition to the restrictions that continue to exist on cell phone coverage and internet, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

Greenland will pick Swedens Ericsson over Chinas Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this y...

Japanese star Minamino signs for Liverpool

London, Dec 19 AFP Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on Thursday for a reported fee of 7.25 million pound from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the Premier League leaders announced. The 2...

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate change

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said nobody knows what causes climate change, appearing to cast doubt over whether global warming was of man-made origin and stating it may be due to cosmological processes. No...

Navdeep Saini replaces injured Deepak Chahar for 3rd ODI against West Indies

Pacer Navdeep Saini replaced injured Deepak Chahar in the India squad for the third match against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Saini as a replacement for the inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019