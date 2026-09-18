Iranian Delegation Secures UN Assembly Permission Amid Restrictions

An Iranian delegation is confirmed to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, despite facing travel restrictions and prohibitions on luxury purchases. The State Department stated that the delegation will be smaller compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:16 IST
Iranian Delegation Secures UN Assembly Permission Amid Restrictions

An Iranian delegation is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, as confirmed by the State Department on Thursday.

The delegation will operate under strict travel restrictions and will be prohibited from purchasing luxury and other goods, in line with current US policies.

Notably, the State Department mentioned that this year's delegation will be smaller compared to the one from last year.

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