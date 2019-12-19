Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Team first for Thomas amid fierce competition at Ineos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:08 IST
Cycling-Team first for Thomas amid fierce competition at Ineos

Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas has told the Guardian he has no idea who will lead the British outfit for next year's Tour de France with the 2018 champion facing competition from this year's winner Egan Bernal and four-times victor Chris Froome. Prior to his own Tour de France win Thomas spent several years in a supporting role to Froome at Team Sky, which was relaunched as Team Ineos in May.

Froome missed this year's Tour after sustaining multiple injuries in a horror crash in the Criterium du Dauphine in June. Thomas finished second behind Bernal in this year's race and he said in an interview https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2019/dec/18/geraint-thomas-worries-egan-bernal-tour-de-france-victory-could-limit-his-ambitions-cycling that while the 22-year-old's rise was a source of frustration for him he had to put the team first.

"Yes, to be honest," the 33-year-old told the newspaper. "When there are better riders (in the team) it's obvious. (Teamwork) is what you've got to do. It's a team sport and those two guys are special.

"Froome is the greatest Grand Tour rider of his generation, and Bernal... to win a Tour at 22, he could have 10 or 12 years of being super-competitive. But at least I'll always have that Tour win." Thomas said he was fully focused on the Tour despite uncertainty over who will lead the British outfit in the race, which start on June 27 in Nice.

"We'll deal with it as we've done (in the past)," Thomas added. "When I won and Froome was third, when Egan won and I was second, the reason we both finished on the podium was that we were open and honest with each other. "We pulled in the same direction, never chased each other down."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort

Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday. Scores of protesters have gathered at the Red Fort to protest again...

UPDATE 1-Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

Greenland will pick Swedens Ericsson over Chinas Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation 5G telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday.5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this y...

Japanese star Minamino signs for Liverpool

London, Dec 19 AFP Japanese international Takumi Minamino signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on Thursday for a reported fee of 7.25 million pound from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the Premier League leaders announced. The 2...

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate change

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said nobody knows what causes climate change, appearing to cast doubt over whether global warming was of man-made origin and stating it may be due to cosmological processes. No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019