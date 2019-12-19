Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:09 IST
PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costa. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House. This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the last three years.

Costa is on a two-day visit to India on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Organising Committee meeting would be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Costa's present visit to India is his first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as the Prime Minister on October 6, 2019. "The high-level political exchanges between India and Portugal have imparted a robust momentum to bilateral relations, including in several new areas such as science and technology, defense, startups, shipping, youth exchanges, and culture. This visit would provide another opportunity to the leaders to review the whole gamut of bilateral relations and forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dileep examins 'visual evidence' of attack on actress

Malayalam film actor Dileep, an accused in the case of alleged abduction and molestation of a South Indian actress in 2017, on Thursday examined visual evidence of the alleged act at a trial courtroom here. Dileep, along with his lawyers a...

India, Bangladesh enjoy excellent ties, reasons for change in ministerial visits explained: MEA

India said on Thursday that its close ties with Bangladesh should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit or two and the two countries enjoy an excellent relationship and are keen to work together to deepen the partnership. T...

HC stays recovery proceedings against private edu institutions

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC from initiating recovery proceedings against all private institutions in Tamil Nadu on the basis of a government order of 2010, extending the provis...

Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

Left parties on Thursday held peaceful demonstrations at several places in Odisha demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protest rallies were held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Rayagada and other places. Apart from Left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019