Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi Jinping visits Macao to celebrate 20 years of China rule

  • PTI
  • |
  • Macao
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
Xi Jinping visits Macao to celebrate 20 years of China rule

Macao, Dec 19 (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Thursday with Macao's new chief executive amid celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's handover to Chinese rule. City leaders put the tiny gambling enclave of just 632,000 people on a security lock down, including barring political activists and journalists from nearby Hong Kong, which has been wracked by months of often violent anti-government protests.

Even without the heavy security, Xi would likely have seen little in the way of protests or calls for greater democracy or self-rule. Unlike Hong Kong, whose former British leaders nudged their colony gradually toward greater democratic freedoms, Macau's small size, ineffectual rule by Lisbon and the overriding influence of the tycoons who control gambling and related businesses kept democratic expectations low. And with the opening of the casino industry to new players and a massive influx of Chinese gamblers, Macao's economy has boomed in the two decades since 1999. Organised crime groups who had battled each on Macao's streets and in its gambling halls have also been brought to heel, leading to a rise in tourism and a general sense among many that their fortunes have improved under Chinese rule.

That feeling of optimism is largely absent In Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997 and where frustrations over a stagnant economy and astronomical housing prices helped fuel the protests that at times drew an estimated quarter of the population of 7.5 million people. Beijing's refusal to respond to their demands, including direct elections for the chief executive and legislative council, has led to a 7-month standoff, with more protests expected for this weekend.

Both Macao and Hong Kong are run under a "one country, two systems" framework, which allows them to retain their own legal and economic systems, while Beijing exercises strict control over their political leadership. Macao also enacted national security legislation that has been stalled in Hong Kong by popular opposition.

Along with meeting the incoming chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, Xi on Thursday visited a government services building and met with local residents and officials. On Friday, he will attend Ho's inauguration and a ceremony marking 20 years of Chinese rule. In remarks at the airport upon his arrival Wednesday, Xi made what some considered a subtle comparison between Macao's outward stability and the tensions in Hong Kong.

"It is worthwhile to sum up the experience and characteristics of Macao in faithfully implementing 'one country, two systems,'" Xi told an audience of journalists, officials and flower-waving children. "We will join hands to draw the blueprint for Macao's future development," he said. (AP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dileep examins 'visual evidence' of attack on actress

Malayalam film actor Dileep, an accused in the case of alleged abduction and molestation of a South Indian actress in 2017, on Thursday examined visual evidence of the alleged act at a trial courtroom here. Dileep, along with his lawyers a...

India, Bangladesh enjoy excellent ties, reasons for change in ministerial visits explained: MEA

India said on Thursday that its close ties with Bangladesh should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit or two and the two countries enjoy an excellent relationship and are keen to work together to deepen the partnership. T...

HC stays recovery proceedings against private edu institutions

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC from initiating recovery proceedings against all private institutions in Tamil Nadu on the basis of a government order of 2010, extending the provis...

Left parties hold demonstrations against CAA

Left parties on Thursday held peaceful demonstrations at several places in Odisha demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protest rallies were held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Rayagada and other places. Apart from Left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019