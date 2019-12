Afghan official: Bomb stuck to car goes off in Kabul, 1 dead

A sticky bomb attached to a private car in Kabul went off on Thursday, killing one civilian and wounding two others, a police spokesman said. No one immediately claimed responsibility and it was unclear why the people in the car were targeted.

The Afghan capital frequently sees attacks — both large-scale bombings claimed by the Taliban or militants from the Islamic State group, but also smaller explosions from so-called sticky or magnetic bombs. According to police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, the victims were on their way to a market in western Kabul when the bomb exploded.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over half of the country and, along with IS, stage near-daily attacks.

