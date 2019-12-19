Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police freeze HK$70 million in protest fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:28 IST
Hong Kong police freeze HK$70 million in protest fund
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong police on Thursday said they had frozen HK$70 million ($10 million) from a major fund for donations to help pro-democracy protesters, and arrested its four members for money laundering. Police said their investigation focused on Spark Alliance, a non-profit online platform formed in 2016 that collects donations to provide support to political critics of the city's pro-Beijing authorities.

It is one of two crowd-sourced funding platforms that have collected millions of dollars to provide legal and other help for people arrested in the pro-democracy protests that have upended the city since early June. But police said some of the donations were allegedly used by the fund owners for other investments.

"We found the donated money was transferred to a shell company and a significant portion of this money was invested in personal insurance products," Senior Superintendent Chan Wai-kei told reporters. "The beneficiary of these products is the person in charge of the shell company." Four people aged between 17 and 50 -- three men and one woman -- were arrested for money laundering, including the alleged director of the shell company.

Chan did not respond directly to questions from reporters on whether donating to legal defense funds for arrested protesters could count as money laundering. "Money laundering means you continue to handle the money even when you know it's gained from unlawful activities," he said.

He added people could risk committing offenses of inciting or facilitating crimes if a person knowingly financed unlawful activities. Last month, Spark Alliance announced on its Facebook account that HSBC was suspending its account without explanation.

Neither Spark Alliance nor HSBC responded for requests to comment. Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been battered by increasingly violent demonstrations in the starkest challenge the city has presented to Beijing since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Millions have hit the streets in protests fuelled by years of growing fears that authoritarian China is stamping out Hong Kong's liberties. Police have arrested more than 6,000 people and charged around 1,000 of them, filling the city's courts with cases that are likely to last for years.

Around 40 percent of those arrested are students, some of whom face up to ten years in jail on rioting charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India

Three people died of injuries sustained in intensifying protests against a new citizenship law in India on Thursday with thousands taking to the streets nationwide in defiance of temporary bans on public gatherings. Some protesters clashed ...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-China to sign 'Phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mn...

AAP to launch official slogan for upcoming polls on Friday

Days after the&#160;Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the AAP, the party is set to launch&#160;its official slogan for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party in collaborati...

Oppo Developer Conference 2019 highlights: Gravity Plan 2.0; IoT initiatives and more

At its annual Oppo Developer Conference ODC 2019 in Beijing, Oppo announced today a number of initiatives to enhance developer support and co-build a robust ecosystem of smart devices with its partners.The company announced three major init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019