Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin woman sentenced to 2 yrs in prison for lying under oath to federal grand jury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:56 IST
Indian-origin woman sentenced to 2 yrs in prison for lying under oath to federal grand jury

An Indian-origin woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for lying under oath to a federal grand jury, which was investigating possible criminal violations in securing jobs and promotions in local government offices in Chicago. Beena Patel, 58, a former associate clerk in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County in Chicago was convicted earlier this year of making false declarations before a grand jury.

The grand jury was conducting an investigation of possible criminal violations in connection with the purchasing of jobs and promotions in the Clerk’s office. US District Judge Sara Ellis imposed the two-year sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

Assistant US Attorneys Heather McShain and Ankur Srivastava argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum that Patel not only had answers to the questions the grand jury was asking, but had information that went to the very heart of its investigation. "Witnesses who lie during the course of a grand jury investigation not only violate their solemn oath to tell the truth, but also impede the grand jury’s ability to gather evidence.”

According to evidence at trial, the grand jury was conducting an investigation of possible criminal violations in connection with the purchasing of jobs and promotions in the Clerk’s office. Patel sold campaign fundraiser tickets on behalf of the Clerk to colleagues in the office and knew that other employees did the same. Yet when asked about it during grand jury testimony in October 2015, Patel denied selling the tickets to employees and denied knowing that other employees had done the same.

The jury at trial found that Patel’s statements were false. Evidence further showed that Patel provided false statements to the grand jury about two other matters. Patel lied when she denied having recent conversations with another Clerk’s Office employee who had previously loaned $15,000 to a company associated with the Clerk and her husband. Patel also falsely denied contacting the Clerk’s Chief of Staff regarding a promotion opportunity for a Clerk’s Office employee whose brother had previously donated $10,000 to the Clerk’s campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Robin Uthappa is quiet a utility player, says Zubin Bharucha

After Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals, the teams Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said that Uthappa is quiet a utility player in Indian Premier League IPL who bats brilliantly. He is a fantastic batsman, and can keep wickets also, ther...

Girl falls into hot sambar vessel in Telangana school, dies

A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telanganas Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday me...

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight: Official.

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight Official....

PM Modi addresses second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the National Committee of Gandhi150 commemorations. The meeting, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.Participants of the meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019