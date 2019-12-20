Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-French PM, unions fail to break pension strike deadlock as Christmas looms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 01:28 IST
UPDATE 2-French PM, unions fail to break pension strike deadlock as Christmas looms
Image Credit: Flickr

French unions said strikes that have crippled the transport system will continue over the Christmas holidays after talks with the government on Thursday failed to break the deadlock over a planned overhaul of the pension system. Two weeks of nationwide industrial action in France have disrupted railways and roads, shut some schools and brought more than half a million people onto the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's wide-ranging reform plan.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Par, the leader of the hardline CGT union, Philippe Martinez, said unions had decided to hold more strikes and demonstrations on Jan. 9. "The prime minister hasn't heard what the street is saying," Martinez told reporters.

Laurent Berger, leader of the more moderate CFDT, refrained from calling for demonstrations on Jan. 9 but said he still disagreed with the government's aim of encouraging people to work until age 64 before they draw a full pension. Philippe told a news conference his government remains fully committed to restoring the financial balance of the pensions system and to ending special pension regimes under which some workers can retire up to a decade before others.

He said progress had been made with the unions and that he hoped any remaining disagreements could be overcome during new talks in January. Philippe hopes parliament can vote on the pension reform law by summer at the latest. Philippe also reiterated a plea to unions to suspend transport strikes during the holidays.

"I call on unions to allow French people to travel to see their families over Christmas," he said. But a statement from the CGT-led union coalition said there would be no return to work over the festive period when millions of people rely on France's extensive network of high-speed trains to spend the holiday with their families.

UNSA, the second-biggest union at railway company SNCF, however, called for a truce over Christmas, which could alleviate some transport misery. Unions oppose Macron's plans to streamline France's state pension system and push people to work until 64, instead of the legal retirement age of 62.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundups: Fictional nation Wakanda removed from U.S. trade list; Zodiac window cleaners set Tokyo sparkling

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Wakanda free trade forever Fictional nation removed from U.S. trade listThe U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA said it removed the fictional country of Wakanda from an online list of nation...

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free-agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

Abuja, Dec 20 AFP Nigerias anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the countrys biggest ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai. Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of atto...

People News Roundup: Adidas, Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection; R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019