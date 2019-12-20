Andrew Bailey selected as Bank of England governor - FT

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England's former deputy governor, has been selected as the British central bank's governor, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/35J0YHC on Thursday.

The appointment is set to be announced by finance minister Sajid Javid as early as Friday, the newspaper added. Bailey currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.