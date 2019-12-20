Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau to US: Don't sign China trade deal unless Canadians freed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 07:22 IST
Trudeau to US: Don't sign China trade deal unless Canadians freed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Thursday on the United States not to sign a trade deal with China unless Beijing agrees to release two Canadians detained since last year. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been held in China's opaque legal system since they were apprehended on December 10, 2018, accused of espionage.

Their case is widely viewed by Canadians as retribution for the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver just nine days prior. She is wanted in the United States on charges related to Iran sanctions violations. Obtaining the two men's release has been a top priority of Trudeau's government.

When asked if he thought a US-China trade deal could help resolve the situation during an interview with French-language channel TVA, Trudeau responded: "We hope so." "We told them that the United States must not sign a final and complete deal with China that does not solve the problem of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians," he added.

Trudeau, who has been criticized by the opposition for his handling of the case, also said his administration has worked "practically every day to try and make China understand that they must free these two Canadians." Meng was released on bail a few days after her arrest. She is living in her Vancouver mansion while waiting for an extradition hearing scheduled to begin January 20.

"Whatever pressure they put on us, arresting two Canadians... won't change the Court of British Columbia's decision on extradition," Trudeau warned, noting that the Canadian judicial system is "independent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: United Muslim Action Committee holds meeting over new citizenship law

United Muslim Action Committee on Friday held a meeting at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM head office here to discuss and formulate a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens NRC. ...

Be alert BJP, many of your members may become govt's friends:

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at the opposition BJP saying that it should remain alert as many of its members may become friends of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The party also criticised Leader...

Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar

The pending resolution on Kashmir introduced by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in the US House of Representatives is not a fair characterization of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, assertin...

Amazon on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally in 2019

E-commerce giant Amazon announced today that its dedicated last-mile delivery network is on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year. Last year, the Seattle-based company launched its Delivery Service Partner progra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019