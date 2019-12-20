Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive bushfires send Australia's clean and green reputation up in smoke

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:52 IST
Massive bushfires send Australia's clean and green reputation up in smoke

Breathing masks are selling out in Sydney with the city enveloped in the smoke from bushfires sweeping across a large swath of Australia's east coast, damaging the country's clean and green reputation. Office workers wearing protective masks, previously a rarity, have become a common sight in recent weeks in downtown Sydney, where record pollution levels have consistently ranked the city above the likes of Jakarta, Shanghai and Mumbai.

The world-famous Opera House and Harbour Bridge have regularly been shrouded by thick smoke that has turned the daytime sky a dark orange. Ash has fallen like a shroud over the sky, propelled by strong winds from the fires burning on the outskirts of greater Sydney. Australia has been fighting wildfires across the country's east coast for weeks, with blazes killing eight people - including two firefighters overnight - destroying more than 700 homes and razing nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

State health officials have warned people with respiratory conditions to stay inside as much as possible, but health experts said that advice is not a good enough response given the crises has now been running for weeks. "It breaks my heart when I see my patients because they're like my family and when I see that they're being punished by the smoke and heat I have felt powerless," family doctor Kim Loo told protesters at a rally outside Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Sydney residence on Thursday.

"I've gone to government for the last five years, state and federal, and it looks as though we have no health policies to deal with climate change federally." Bunnings Warehouse, one of Australia's largest retailers, said some of its stores have run out of breathing masks amid warnings the smoke pollution could impact lung function and lead to the development of respiratory diseases.

"We’re working closely with suppliers to get more masks into impacted areas," Bunnings regional operations manager Robyn Hudson said in an emailed statement. Morrison's conservative Liberal-National coalition government has come under sustained pressure to defend its climate change policies as it has downplayed links to the unprecedented early arrival and severity of this year's bushfire season.

Morrison cut short a family holiday in Hawaii on Friday to head back to Sydney amid the criticism, as worries grew about Australia's own tourism credentials. "Australia's reputation as clean and green has been a major contributor to luring tourists," said David Beirman, senior lecturer in tourism at the University of Technology in Sydney. "The longer this crisis goes on, the more damage it will have to that image and potentially on tourism."

HEALTH EFFECTS Medical experts said the health damage to both locals and tourists could be long-running and difficult to immediately diagnose.

Edward Jegasothy, an expert at the University of Sydney's school of public health, said one of the biggest risks came from invisible small particles suspended in the atmosphere that are produced from the burning of wood. Those particles, which can travel long distances, can get down into the lungs and bloodstream, causing inflammation and other system effects, Jegasothy told Reuters.

"When air pollution is short, it's easy to tell people, give people advice about how to avoid it, stay indoors, avoid physical activity," he said. "But when it's sustained over a number of days or weeks, then the messaging becomes more complicated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Wild snap road skid with 8-5 win over Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Minnesota end...

Telangana: United Muslim Action Committee holds meeting over new citizenship law

United Muslim Action Committee on Friday held a meeting at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM head office here to discuss and formulate a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens NRC. ...

Be alert BJP, many of your members may become govt's friends:

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at the opposition BJP saying that it should remain alert as many of its members may become friends of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The party also criticised Leader...

Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar

The pending resolution on Kashmir introduced by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in the US House of Representatives is not a fair characterization of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, assertin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019