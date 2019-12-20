Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hafiz Saeed's trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:53 IST
Hafiz Saeed's trial in terror financing case begins in Lahore
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday with a witness testifying against him in the anti-terrorism court which also indicted the JuD chief in another case of terror financing, amidst intense international pressure on Pakistan to bring him to justice. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore indicted Saeed and three of his top aides Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing charges on December 11.

"The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Police produced a witness in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore who testified against Saeed and his three aides in terror financing," a court official told PTI after the hearing. Saeed and his aides were brought to the ATC under tight security and journalists were not allowed to enter the court to cover the proceedings.

The court official also said that Seed was also indicted in another case of terror financing. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta framed the charges on Saeed and ordered the prosecution to produce witnesses in this case. The court adjourned the hearing till Saturday. Since his indictment, the day to day hearing of the case was halted because of the country-wide strike of lawyers.

The lawyers were protesting on the arrest of their colleagues in the case of hooliganism at a hospital in Lahore. Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Abdur Rauf had told the court that the founder of Lashkar-e-Tabia (LeT) and others were involved in terror financing and the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police had "solid evidence".

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organization for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice. The United States has also welcomed Saeed's indictment by a Pakistani court, urging Islamabad to ensure a full prosecution and expeditious trial of the charges against him.

"We welcome the indictment of Hafiz Saeed and his associates," said US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells in a tweet released a day after the indictment. India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible action" to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack by the LeT terrorists.

Saeed's indictment follows after growing international pressure on Pakistan to stop militant groups from collecting funds in the country and to take immediate action against those still involved in militant activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people a...

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...

Violence spreads to new areas in UP, internet suspended

Anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with UP police after Friday prayers in several cities previously not hit by the agitation, including Firozabad and Bhadohi, and hurled stones and torched vehicles in some areas when they were stopped ...

Ajit Pawar not involved in irrigation scam, ACB reiterates

The top official of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Friday filed an affidavit before Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that it had not found any criminal liability against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019