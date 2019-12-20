Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-Portraits from the frontlines of global protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:01 IST
WIDER IMAGE-Portraits from the frontlines of global protests

Protests swept the globe in 2019, with millions of people taking to the streets from Catalonia to Colombia, Haiti to Hong Kong.

Each movement had its own trigger. Some were fed up with corruption and entrenched elites. Others wanted democracy or independence. Some called for reforms and others opposed them. Worries over climate change and environmental destruction also galvanised activists worldwide. The frustrations were sometimes similar, from inequality to powerlessness.

Often the protests turned violent, with security forces killing several hundred people in Iran, Iraq and elsewhere. Volleys of tear gas became a familiar sight in traditionally peaceful and stable Hong Kong. Yet amid the gunfire and clouds of tear gas, there was a global solidarity as demonstrators drew on each other's determination and strength.

Reuters photographers in more than a dozen countries documented the depth of feeling that linked disparate movements. [https://reut.rs/2sMNBHC] "Right now we are in a stage of awakening and we have to take advantage of that," said Andres Felipe Vargas, a professor joining an anti-government strike in Bogota, Colombia.

"What is happening in our country, and these injustices that generate inequities, are the same injustices that are destroying the planet," he said. In Algeria, Amiri Yacine, who joined rolling demonstrations since February in opposition to the elite that has controlled the country since independence in 1962, likewise feels his demands are universal.

"I am protesting against injustice and dictatorship," said Yacine, 26, holding a poster depicting the world's protests as a blossoming flower, packed amongst hundreds of mostly young demonstrators in Algiers. "We want to build a new Algeria." "My message to protesters is just be peaceful - be wise and keep calm. Fight the system with good ideas, because they don't have ideas."

SEASON OF DISCONTENT Summer has turned to winter in Hong Kong, where demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill turned into a push for greater democracy.

The Beijing-backed government has refused to yield, while the protesters have gathered in vast numbers, turning shopping districts into a sea of black-clad people. "This is a universal demand for democracy and fairness," said Jasper, a 27-year-old bank worker, who joined a downtown protest at lunchtime. He cut a suave figure, in a suit, red-and-blue striped tie and pocket square, standing on Pedder Street in the city's central district.

Like many protesters he declined to give his surname and wore a surgical mask to conceal his identity. "Every country in the world faces the same situation. This will not be an easy road, but we all know we are doing the right thing."

The movement has invited comparisons with protesters pushing for independence for the Spanish region of Catalonia, where the sentencing of separatist leaders to long prison terms led to renewed and sometimes violent protests. "We're here, mainly young people, outraged by the sentences and the inability of politicians to talk," said Barcelona student Axel Buxade, 18, holding a Catalan flag at a demonstrators' camp on a city street.

"There have been acts of mutual support, if they reach their goal we'll be very happy," he said, referring to Hong Kong. Economics, and in particular inequality has also proved potent fuel for protests in Lebanon, Chile, Ecuador and Iraq.

"People in the world are tired of injustice," said Chilean Alex Munoz Fuentes, a 47-year-old accountant, standing before a burning barricade on a Santiago street. "I don't want anything given for free," he said, the national flag in one hand and a pair of goggles to protect him from the effects of tear gas in the other.

"But I know that in Chile the institutions, the law and the constitution are made to abuse the working classes. I want a new deal. "Hong Kong is similar, the authorities are not thinking about people's well-being. I have a fraternal hug for them, and all my solidarity from Chile. Please don't give up."

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Cong, BJP blame each other for NRC, CAA protest violence

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP held each other responsible for the violence and stone pelting during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC exercise in Shah-e-Alam area here on ...

US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries of particular concern on religious freedom

The US has re-designated Pakistan and China among seven other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, ...

UPDATE 3-Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

Britains Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, trave...

INSTANT VIEW-Economists, business leaders and politicians react to new BoE governor Bailey

In terms of Mr. Baileys position on the dove-hawk spectrum, it is very hard to tell. Mr. Bailey does not comment publicly on monetary policy issues, or even more broadly about Brexit and the economy. He has on a couple of occasions alluded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019