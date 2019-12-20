Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary celebrations culminate with grand event in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:41 IST
Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary celebrations culminate with grand event in UK

A grand event at the historic Guildhall complex in the City of London marked the culmination of the UK's celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion. The event, which included the rendition of shabad kirtan as well as a screening of a special film on Guru Nanak's messages of peace and universal brotherhood, brought together members of the British Sikh diaspora and ministers from India and the UK in London on Thursday.

“This event marked the culmination of year-long celebrations in UK of Baba Nanak and his teachings,” said V. Muraleedharan, the minister of state for external affairs, the chief guest at the event organised by the Indian High Commission in London. “The celebration of this anniversary in India, the UK and indeed around the world with such great fervour is a reaffirmation of Guru Nanak Devji's powerful message of humanity and truthfulness,” said Ruchi Ghanashyam, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

“His teachings have a timeless relevance and therefore it is extremely appropriate that the government of India has decided to celebrate this very auspicious occasion with enormous enthusiasm. The world needs to remember these teachings today when we are facing so much of violence, extremism, terrorism, radicalisation in so many societies across the globe,” she said. The event explored the concept of encouraging dialogue between different faiths, as propagated by the founder of the Sikh religion, and celebrated various steps taken to mark the anniversary, including the launch of a new London-Amritsar direct flight earlier this year.

“This celebration is a reflection of the rich diversity of faith, community and culture which defines our modern United Kingdom today,” said Lord Tariq Ahmad, the minister for Commonwealth affairs in the UK Foreign Office, who reminisced about his own family's roots in Gurdaspur. The minister hailed the contributions of the British Sikh community, reiterating UK government backed plans for a new Sikh war memorial to be set up in the heart of London to honour Sikh military service as part of the British Empire during the World Wars.

“British Sikhs contribute in so many ways to British life and will continue to be instrumental in strengthening the diaspora's Living Bridge between the UK and India,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Denly defies illness to score England century

Benoni, South Africa, Dec 20 AFP Joe Denly defied illness to score the first century of Englands tour of South Africa when he made 103 on the first day of a non-first-class three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Frida...

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry Universitys student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest state repression against students. The 27th annual convocation of the va...

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with some leading economists here as a part of her consultations for the Union Budget 2020-21. The main focus areas of the discussions included steps needed to achieve USD 5 trill...

Despite noteban, Maha revenue increased in 2017-18: CAG report

The Maharashtras governments revenue for financial year 2017-18 increased significantly when compared to the previous fiscal despite the announcement of demonetisation a few months before this period, a CAG financial report has stated. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019