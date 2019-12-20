Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two cruise ships collided in a port in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, causing damage to the stern of Carnival Corporation's Carnival Glory and leaving one passenger with a minor injury, Carnival said. "Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," Carnival said in a statement. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

Civil protection authorities in Cozumel confirmed the incident took place at around 0830 local time (1430 GMT) and said officials were investigating. Images of Carnival Glory posted on social media by passengers on a third ship show a railing along the stern bent downwards at a 45-degree angle, revealing a twisted and mangled ship interior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-UK on track for Jan. 31 Brexit as PM Johnson wins vote on deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britains departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.Lawmak...

Denly defies illness to score England century

Benoni, South Africa, Dec 20 AFP Joe Denly defied illness to score the first century of Englands tour of South Africa when he made 103 on the first day of a non-first-class three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Frida...

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry Universitys student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest state repression against students. The 27th annual convocation of the va...

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with some leading economists here as a part of her consultations for the Union Budget 2020-21. The main focus areas of the discussions included steps needed to achieve USD 5 trill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019