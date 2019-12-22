Threat to Pakistan from India increasing owing to protests against CAA, says Imran Khan

Threat to Pakistan from India is increasing owing to the ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday, and warned that his country would give a befitting response to any 'false flag operation' by New Delhi. In a series of tweets, Khan said that the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's statement that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) can deteriorate, has added to Pakistan's concern of a 'false flag operation', which India might conduct "to divert attention from its domestic chaos".

"As these protests (against the CAA) are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army Chief's statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag operation," Khan tweeted. "I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response," the following tweet read.

The Indian Army Chief had said on Wednesday that the situation along the Line of Control can deteriorate and that the Indian Army is ready for "escalatory matrix". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

