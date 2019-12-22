Cuban President names country's first prime minister in four decades

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday (local times) appointed the country's first prime minister in more than four decades- tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. Marrero has served as the tourism minister for 16 years and was named prime minister for a five-year term, CNN reported citing Cuba's state news agency ACN.

Fidel Castro was Cuba's last prime minister. He in December 1976 took the title of the president of the State Council, which replaced the posts of president and prime minister. Marrero's appointment was unanimously ratified by 594 deputies of Cuba's National Assembly during the Assembly's annual end-of-the-year meeting. Parliament's absolute majority is necessary for the appointment, ACN said.

Deputy prime minister and other members of the Council of Ministers were appointed during Saturday's session. Diaz-Canel remains head of state and Raul Castro remains the first secretary of the Communists. The real power remains in the hand of the two, CNN reported.

The prime minister will manage the day-to-day operations but the will still report to the president. In February 2019, Cuban voters approved a new constitution to replace the 1976 Soviet-era charter enacted under Castro.

Under the new constitution, the Communist Party is still the only political party allowed in Cuba, and it remains the guiding force for all government policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.