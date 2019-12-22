Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's banned party workers abduct village council chairman

Workers of the banned Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have allegedly kidnapped Dhir Bahadur Shahi, the chairman of Thatikadh village council of Dailekh District.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:46 IST
Nepal's banned party workers abduct village council chairman
Chairman of Thatikadh Village Council of Dailekh District Dhir Bahadur Shahi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Workers of the banned Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have allegedly kidnapped Dhir Bahadur Shahi, the chairman of Thatikadh village council of Dailekh District. Cadres of NCP which is led by Netra Bikram Chand on Saturday kidnapped Shahi and his wife.

"A group of 15 people came to the house on Saturday midnight and kidnapped my brother and sister-in-law. By morning, my sister-in-law was released but the whereabouts of my brother Dhir Bahadur Shahi are still unknown," brother of missing village council chairman Hasta Shahi told ANI over the phone. "They introduced themselves as cadres of NCP and said they had some issues to talk about," he added.

Hasta Shahi was also abducted a week before. However, he was released unconditionally. A policeman said that they have started a search operation for the abducted official.

"We already have deployed police for the search of the abducted official. We are investigating the claims of the staged kidnapping," Hari Bahadur Oli, DSP of Dailekh Police Office said. "The Provincial Police Office, as well as the District Police, has also deployed their forces for the search operation," he added.

Dailekh is situated about 680 kilometres from Kathmandu and comes under Karnali province of far-west Nepal. On March 12, a cabinet meeting of the Nepal government had decided to ban NCP.

The banned party is blamed for extortion, vandalising public and private properties, and carrying out bomb explosions across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...

AMU VC justifies University decision to institute internal inquiry

The Vice Chancellor of AMU on Sunday said the universitys decision to set up a one-man judicial panel, to inquire into the violence that rocked the campus early this week, was necessary for inculcating a sense of courtroom transparency in a...

Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Sunday clarified that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers ...

CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against any community or religion and alleged that some political parties are spreading falsehood about the new law to create unrest in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019