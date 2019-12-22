Nepal's banned party workers abduct village council chairman

Workers of the banned Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have allegedly kidnapped Dhir Bahadur Shahi, the chairman of Thatikadh village council of Dailekh District. Cadres of NCP which is led by Netra Bikram Chand on Saturday kidnapped Shahi and his wife.

"A group of 15 people came to the house on Saturday midnight and kidnapped my brother and sister-in-law. By morning, my sister-in-law was released but the whereabouts of my brother Dhir Bahadur Shahi are still unknown," brother of missing village council chairman Hasta Shahi told ANI over the phone. "They introduced themselves as cadres of NCP and said they had some issues to talk about," he added.

Hasta Shahi was also abducted a week before. However, he was released unconditionally. A policeman said that they have started a search operation for the abducted official.

"We already have deployed police for the search of the abducted official. We are investigating the claims of the staged kidnapping," Hari Bahadur Oli, DSP of Dailekh Police Office said. "The Provincial Police Office, as well as the District Police, has also deployed their forces for the search operation," he added.

Dailekh is situated about 680 kilometres from Kathmandu and comes under Karnali province of far-west Nepal. On March 12, a cabinet meeting of the Nepal government had decided to ban NCP.

The banned party is blamed for extortion, vandalising public and private properties, and carrying out bomb explosions across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

