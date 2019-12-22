Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill to 'affirm' India-US friendship introduced in House of Representatives

A new bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives, seeking to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States by enhancing shared values in education, conflict resolution, and development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:30 IST
Bill to 'affirm' India-US friendship introduced in House of Representatives
US Congress (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A new bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives, seeking to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States by enhancing shared values in education, conflict resolution, and development. On December 19, Democratic lawmaker from Georgia John Lewis introduced the bill that sought to "affirm" the friendship between the two countries and set up a bilateral partnership for collaboration to advance "development and shared values, and for other purposes".

Currently, the bill (HR 5517) has six co-sponsors -- all of them being Democrats. Three of them are Indian-American lawmakers, including Congresswoman from Washington state -- Pramila Jayapal, who recently moved a resolution calling for ending of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, in a move that has not gone down well for India. Subsequently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had "no interest" in meeting her. Meanwhile, the details of the bill have not been uploaded as yet on the official website. But ANI has learnt from sources that the bill has been introduced by Lewis, a close loyalist of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The bill proposes three initiatives all of them named jointly after Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. It includes the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative with an allocation of USD 2 million for each fiscal year from 2020 through 2025. This would comprise an annual educational forum for scholars from India and the US held alternately in the two countries that would focus on the study of the works and philosophies of Gandhi and King and visits to historical sites.

The bill proposes the setting up of Gandhi-King Global Academy, which would be a professional development training initiative on conflict resolution, with an allocation of USD 2 million for each fiscal year from 2020 through 2025, implemented through the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). It also includes the Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which would be established by the USAID under the laws of India.

The funding authorised to USAID for the foundation is USD 30 million every year from 2020 through 2025. This foundation would have a governing council convened by the governments of the US and India and would oversee grants to NGOs in the areas of health, pollution and climate change, education, and women empowerment. The bill would be a major landmark initiated by the US Congress to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and will supplement the Senate and House resolutions which were introduced on October 2 by Senators Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) and Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Democrat-Illinois), respectively.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and recalled her interest in the leader of India's freedom struggle during her school days during a function to commemorate the occasion. "I have carried India in my heart through Gandhi from the time I was a little girl. When I was a little girl, at a Catholic school, the nun said to me-- Who do you think you are? Mahatma Gandhi! I had no idea who Mahatma Gandhi was. I went to the library. In the 1950s, they had books on Mahatma Gandhi for children that early!" Pelosi had said in the historic Library of Congress on October 2.

At the end of the event, Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla together presented Pelosi with a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, to which the House Speaker said that it will sit in her chamber. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's record as opener, Kohli scores most runs in 2019

Indias Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriyas 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats while skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his supreme status by finishing as the leading run-getter in 2019. K...

French fashion designer Ungaro dies at 86

Designer Emanuel Ungaro, who trained with Spanish maestro Cristobal Balenciaga before becoming a fixture of the Paris fashion scene for four decades, has died at the age of 86, French media reported on Sunday. Ungaro, who retired from his e...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...

Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modis comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centres schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019