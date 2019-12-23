Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel -state media
The Syrian army's air defense system intercepted missiles coming from the direction of Israel that were aimed at targets inside Syria, state media said on Sunday.
Four cruise missiles were believed to have been launched across the coast through Lebanese airspace towards Syria, a source in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.
Israel has launched hundreds of missiles towards Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian-backed militias operating in the country as well as supplies sent by pro-Iranian Hezbollah to support Assad's forces.
