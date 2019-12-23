Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant Santas deliver Christmas presents at Thai school

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:56 IST
Elephant Santas deliver Christmas presents at Thai school

Elephants dressed as Santa Claus gave out presents and candy to students in Thailand in an annual Christmas tradition in the mostly Buddhist country.

The Christmas celebration at the Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has run for 15 years. This year four elephants and their mahouts, also wearing Santa hats, visited the school and gave away presents to the students, said Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp.

"The highlight is not only handing out presents, but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together," he said. The elephants danced and showed off tricks to students.

"I'm very happy to see them and they are very cute. I love elephants because it dances very cute," says Patcharamon Sukpiromsunti, a primary school student. The elephant is Thailand's national animal and appears throughout history and literature.

"It makes me feel like I have a lot of friends. The elephants handing out candies, toys, dolls and so many other things," student Pasitha Sithapak said. Thailand is 98% Buddhist, but celebrates Christmas as part of the year-end holiday season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Inconsistent world-conqueror Sindhu, fast-rising Lakshya steer Indian badminton in 2019

A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for P V Sindhus otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian mens badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that wa...

Rugby league-Former All Blacks player Williams tweets support of Uighurs

Rugby league star and former All Blacks back Sonny Bill Williams has followed the lead of Arsenal soccer player Mesut Ozil and issued a message of support for Chinas ethnic minority Uighur Muslim community. The 34-year-old Williams, who lef...

Opposition alliance in Jharkhand ahead in 42 seats, BJP in 28

The JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 12 noon on Monday, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 28 seats. The JMM is leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Congr...

UPDATE 2-Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.North Kore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019