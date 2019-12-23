Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan initiates investigation into Darfur crimes

Sudan has initiated an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the government of former president Omar al-Bashir, the state prosecutor said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:27 IST
Sudan initiates investigation into Darfur crimes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sudan has initiated an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the government of former president Omar al-Bashir, the state prosecutor said on Sunday. Attorney General Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hebr said that a criminal case has also been opened against former president Omar al-Bashir on charges of crimes against humanity in Darfur, Xinhua reported.

"We have started investigation procedures on the crimes which have been committed in Darfur since 2003," Al-Hebr said at a press conference in Khartoum. He said that the General Prosecution has filed a criminal case against al-Bashir and former defence minister Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Hussein besides 51 other defendants accused of committing crimes in Darfur.

Al-Hebr disclosed that the prosecution has started legal procedures to bring back former chief of National Intelligence and Security Service Salah Abdallah from Egypt. He further stressed that all leaders of the former regime will face criminal cases with punishments including death penalties, noting that perpetrators of such crimes cannot be released on bail.

Sudan's Darfur region has been witnessing a civil war since 2003. The conflict between pro-government forces and ethnic minority rebels left around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations. On March 4, 2009, the Hague-based International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant against al-Bashir for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

In 2010, a charge of genocide was added to the arrest warrant. Sudan's new transitional government, brought to power after the protest movement toppled al-Bashir, has vowed to establish peace in conflict-hit regions, including Darfur.

On December 14, al-Bashir was sentenced by a court in Khartoum to two years' detention in a correctional centre for corruption in the first of several cases against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said a neighbor of India deliberately wants to create trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, by funding and training terrorists. Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools...

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Cong

As the JMM-led alliance appeared set to cross the majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday, the Congress exuded confidence that the alliance will form the government with Hemant Soren as chief minister. All India Congress Com...

US soldier killed in Afghanistan

A US service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan, US forces in Afghanistan said in a statement. In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action are withheld until 24 hou...

Euro zone bond yields drift lower in pre-holiday lull

Euro zone bond yields drifted down on Monday, as investors plumped for the safety of safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade.French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019