China denies allegations of forced labour at Shanghai prison

China on Monday denied allegations that prisoners were being used for forced labor after a British newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl found a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

"I can tell you responsibly that, after seeking clarification from relevant departments, Shanghai Qingpu prison does not at all have the situation of forced labor by foreign convicts," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

