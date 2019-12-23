Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor says landslides kill at least 15 in Burundi's capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:41 IST
Mayor says landslides kill at least 15 in Burundi's capital
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The mayor of Burundi's capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend. Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day north of the capital.

One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.

Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people. Security Minister Alian Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighborhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.

Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police nabs most-wanted criminal

In a major success, Haryana Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bhiwani district. Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the arrested p...

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019