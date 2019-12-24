Left Menu
Development News Edition

German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:27 IST
German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests
Representative image

A German exchange student said on Tuesday that Indian authorities had ordered him to leave the country after he took part in protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law.

Jakob Lindenthal, a 24-year-old pursuing a master's degree in physics, said he took part in two rallies in the southern city of Chennai against the law, which critics say discriminates against India's minority Muslims. A photo circulated on Twitter shows Lindenthal holding a sign that reads: "1933-1945 We have been there," a reference to Nazi Germany.

Lindenthal said he was summoned to a meeting with India's immigration authorities on Monday and told that he had violated the conditions of his student visa due to his "political activities outside the campus", and must, therefore, leave the country. During the meeting, Lindenthal said, he was asked for his views on the protests against the new Indian law, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three Muslim-majority countries.

"I think nobody can claim that I was just there to exploit my student visa to go on anti-government demonstrations and harm the country's integrity or something. But that was how they presented it to me," said Lindenthal, who spoke to Reuters from New Delhi while awaiting a Christmas day flight back to Germany. India's Home Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to comment.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted an official at India's Foreigners Regional Registration Office as saying that while he was unaware of Lindenthal's case, it appeared to be a "clear case" of violating visa rules. Indian opposition leaders, who accuse Modi's Hindu nationalist government of strong-armed tactics to muzzle dissent, decried Lindenthal's expulsion.

"This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world... No democracy punishes freedom of expression," tweeted Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor. At Pondicherry University in southern India, four students boycotted the graduation ceremony on Monday and one refused to accept her gold medal in protest at the citizenship law, according to student council president Parichay Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's use of prison labour

Chinas prison labour practices are in the spotlight after a six-year-old in Britain found a Christmas card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour in a Shanghai jail. China denied the allegations, sa...

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...

Cabinet approves funding release for new projects in Swadesh Darshan Scheme

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release funds to the tune of Rs. 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs. 1854.67 crore for sanctioning of new projects...

Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019