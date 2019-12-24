Pak court grants bail to former law minister in narcotics case

A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted bail to Punjab's former law minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The ANF had arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on July 1, 2019. The ANF claimed to have recovered 15 kgs heroine from his possession.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Sanaullah after prosecution failed to establish that drugs were recovered from him. Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday reserved the verdict after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

Talking to reporters after his bail, Sanaullah’s wife Nabila said that her husband was arrested at the behest of Imran Khan. "Sanaullah was arrested directly on the order of Prime Minister Khan who could not stand to his criticism. I pray to God to make an example of him (Imran) for targeting innocent people," she said.

Prime Minister Khan during the election campaign last year had vowed to send Sanaullah to jail. Addressing Sanaullah, Khan had said: "I will drag you to jail by holding you from your moustache. You will be sent to Adiala jail Rawalpindi".

Sanaullah is perhaps the most vocal leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who would take on Khan strongly both in and outside the parliament. Meanwhile, an accountability court has remanded PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 13 days in a corruption case.

Ahsan was arrested by NAB on Monday on the charges of corruption and launching the expensive project close to Indian border. PML-N spokesperson Marryium Aurangzeb has said that it was another attempt by the government-controlled NAB "to silence opposition."

"All those who are capable and speak the truth have been put in jail," she said on Monday.

