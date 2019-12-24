Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court grants bail to former law minister in narcotics case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:45 IST
Pak court grants bail to former law minister in narcotics case

A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted bail to Punjab's former law minister and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The ANF had arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on July 1, 2019. The ANF claimed to have recovered 15 kgs heroine from his possession.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Sanaullah after prosecution failed to establish that drugs were recovered from him. Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad on Monday reserved the verdict after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

Talking to reporters after his bail, Sanaullah’s wife Nabila said that her husband was arrested at the behest of Imran Khan. "Sanaullah was arrested directly on the order of Prime Minister Khan who could not stand to his criticism. I pray to God to make an example of him (Imran) for targeting innocent people," she said.

Prime Minister Khan during the election campaign last year had vowed to send Sanaullah to jail. Addressing Sanaullah, Khan had said: "I will drag you to jail by holding you from your moustache. You will be sent to Adiala jail Rawalpindi".

Sanaullah is perhaps the most vocal leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who would take on Khan strongly both in and outside the parliament. Meanwhile, an accountability court has remanded PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 13 days in a corruption case.

Ahsan was arrested by NAB on Monday on the charges of corruption and launching the expensive project close to Indian border. PML-N spokesperson Marryium Aurangzeb has said that it was another attempt by the government-controlled NAB "to silence opposition."

"All those who are capable and speak the truth have been put in jail," she said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

New Boeing boss faces EU pressure over Embraer tie-up - sources

As Boeings new boss tackles the immediate crisis over its grounded 737 MAX jet, he also faces pressing questions from European regulators over a deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazils Embraer - seen as key to its longer-term strategy. Eu...

Smile Foundation's initiative to improve nutritional status of girls with ‘healthy laddoo’ completes one year

Smile Foundations Nutrition Enhancement Program aimed to reduce the prevalence of anemia, malnutrition among adolescent girls in Banaskantha, Gujarat has completed a year of successful implementation. Supported by a unique nutritious laddoo...

FACTBOX-China's use of prison labour

Chinas prison labour practices are in the spotlight after a six-year-old in Britain found a Christmas card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour in a Shanghai jail. China denied the allegations, sa...

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019