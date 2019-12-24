Left Menu
Jaishnakar meets Oman deputy prime minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Tuesday met Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said and appreciated his support for deepening the New Delhi and Muscat engagement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Tuesday met Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said and appreciated his support for deepening the New Delhi and Muscat engagement. "Thank Deputy PM Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said for receiving me. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Appreciate Deputy PM's guidance and support for further deepening our bilateral engagement," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Oman at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah. During his visit, he will hold meetings with several ministers to discuss matters of mutual interest. An agreement for cooperation in the field of maritime transport will be signed during the visit. Today, he met with Defence Affairs Minister Bader Bin Saud Bin Harib Al Busaidi of Oman. "Fruitful discussion with Defence Affairs Minister Bader Bin Saud Bin Harib Al Busaidi of Oman. Reaffirmed our commitment to further expand our robust defence, security & maritime ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat during the visit. This will be Jaishankar's first visit to Oman after the second term of the Modi government began in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

