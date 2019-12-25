Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 03:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift,” saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully,” amid U.S. concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test.

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI-TURKEY/ Khashoggi's fiancee says execution of those convicted would conceal truth

ANKARA (Reuters) - The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi described the sentencing of five people to death in relation to the killing as unfair and invalid, adding that their execution would further conceal the truth. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG/ Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said his campaign had unknowingly used prison workers to make telephone calls on his behalf. USA-ELECTION-DISCRIMINATION-SUIT/

Former Trump campaign staffer sues over pregnancy discrimination WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A staff member of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is suing the campaign for pregnancy discrimination, alleging she was stripped of job responsibilities after being impregnated by her supervisor.

BUSINESS BOEING-EMBRAER/

New Boeing boss faces EU pressure over Embraer tie-up: sources PARIS (Reuters) - As Boeing’s new boss tackles the immediate crisis over its grounded 737 MAX jet, he also faces pressing questions from European regulators over a deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer - seen as key to its longer-term strategy.

UBER-KALANICK/ Brash Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial kitchens

Travis Kalanick, the pugnacious co-founder of Uber, has severed his last ties with the ride-services company, resigning from the board and selling all his shares as he turns his focus to a new venture creating “ghost kitchens” for food delivery services. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-PROTESTS-PENSIONS-DANCERS/ Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

PARIS (Reuters) - Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to scrap their special pension benefits. INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS-BOLLYWOOD/

Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence MUMBAI (Reuters) - One of Bollywood’s leading directors called on three superstar actors to break their silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/PREVIEW

Mourinho's criticism of Chelsea's Rudiger is 'disappointing' - Lampard Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke up for Antonio Rudiger on Tuesday after the defender was criticised by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho for his part in the sending off of Son Heung-min in Sunday's 2-0 derby win.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW Anderson back to join elite club on 150 test caps

PRETORIA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - James Anderson’s return from injury could not be more timely for England, who are still unsure about the make-up of their bowling attack as they head into the first test against South Africa. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/USA (PIX) (TV)

Christmas is celebrated across the US 25 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan's three Presidential candidates take part in live policy address Taiwan's three presidential candidates, including incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen and her main opponent Han Kuo-yu, take part in a second live policy address ahead of January's election.

Dec 25 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-DANCERS Paris Opera ballerinas kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to scrap their special pension benefits. Dec 25

