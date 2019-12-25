Saudi security forces killed two "terrorists" on Wednesday after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the eastern city of Dammam, state television al-Ekhbariya reported. "Two wanted terrorists were killed after exchanging fire with security forces," al-Ekhbariya TV said, without giving further details.

Calm was restored to the residential neighbourhood in Dammam after the operation, the broadcaster added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

