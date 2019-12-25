Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal dies in road accident in Sri Lanka
Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal and his two family members died in a road accident in southern Sri Lanka, the police said on Wednesday. The 80-year-old author was traveling along with his family in a van, which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway on Monday night, they said.
Vimal and his two relatives died on the spot, they said. The ill-fated van was heading towards Colombo from the southern port town of Galle, police said.
The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa. Two persons were injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital.
