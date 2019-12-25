Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope's Christmas message appeals for peace in global flashpoints

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 23:07 IST
Pope's Christmas message appeals for peace in global flashpoints
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Christmas was celebrated all around the world on Wednesday, with Pope Francis appealing for peace in many of the world's hotspots while festivities were muted for Filipinos battered by a typhoon, as well as in strike-bound France. "May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world," Francis said in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican, singling out the crises in Venezuela and Lebanon, as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.

For her part, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II used her Christmas Day message to pay tribute to young environmental campaigners who were inspired to global action by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. She also described 2019 as "quite bumpy" after a year of crises in the royal family. The queen attended the annual Christmas Day service in Sandringham without her ailing husband Prince Philip, 98, who was released from hospital after a four-night stay for an unspecified illness.

But she was accompanied by Prince Andrew, her scandal-plagued second son, whose disastrous attempts to distance himself from American convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's victims have backfired. The prince gave up his public duties last month. Earlier Wednesday, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby sent wishes of "peace and prosperity" to South Sudan as negotiations faltered between the African country's government and rebels.

The spiritual leaders of more than 1.3 billion Christians said they were praying "for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity" in the world's newest nation. Typhoon Phanfone meanwhile brought a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday season to the central Philippines, stranding tens of thousands of people.

In France, Christmas was also a gloomy affair as a crippling transport strike against pension reform was set to enter its fourth week, ruining the plans of many to gather with family and friends. Things were more upbeat in Spain, where nearly 300 people, some in Santa Claus, Darth Vader or clown costumes, dived into the frigid waters of Barcelona's port for a traditional Christmas swim.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania sent their "warmest greetings" to Christmas revellers around the world. "While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger," the message read. "Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect." Also in the United States, a bank robber brought some offbeat Christmas joy to stunned passers-by in Colorado, police confirmed Wednesday.

The white-bearded man robbed the bank in Colorado Springs on Monday, then threw the stolen cash in the air for people to grab, US media reported. "He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'," witness Dion Pascale told local media. The suspect was later arrested.

In the biblical town of Bethlehem on Tuesday, a few hundred worshippers gathered in the church on the site of Jesus's birth for midnight mass, attended by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. This year, celebrations were bolstered by the return of a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus's manger.

Sent as a gift to Pope Theodore I in 640, the piece had been in Europe for more than 1,300 years before being returned last month. Hong Kong's Christmas celebrations were marred by sporadic clashes between police and pro-democracy activists as the city's pro-Beijing leader said the festive season was being "ruined" by demonstrators.

Police used pepper spray and tear gas as activists held small flashmob protests in malls and multiple districts across the city. Tuesday night, Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral, ravaged by fire in April, was unable to hold its traditional Christmas Eve mass for the first time in more than 200 years, with the faithful gathering at other nearby churches instead.

After another midnight mass in France, 21 worshippers were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning possibly caused by a faulty gas heater. Emergency personnel was sent to the church in the Oise department in the north of the country after several people complained of headaches during the service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Wolf 'snatches kangaroo' in Belgium

A wolf is believed to have snatched a domesticated kangaroo in Belgium and wounded another in an overnight attack, a wolf expert told AFP on Wednesday. The missing marsupial is probably dead, eaten as a Christmas meal by the unidentified w...

Assault over `derogatory' post about Uddhav: case registered

A case was registered on Wednesday against a few Shiv Sena supporters here for allegedly beating up a 33-year-old man who had written a social media post criticizing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, though video of the...

Decision on internet suspension in Mathura on Thursday: DM

A decision on whether to suspend internet services in Mathura district would be taken after a meeting of administration and police officials here on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. The clarification came after an official order was c...

Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday

Palm Beach, Dec 25 AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. The president and I want to wish each and every American a very me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019