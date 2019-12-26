Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas Day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 05:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas Day

Fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides transitional housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis early on Wednesday, leaving about 250 people homeless on Christmas morning, city officials said. No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the four-alarm blaze. Three residents with minor injuries were taken to a hospital for evaluation, and several others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire erupted before dawn on the second floor of the three-story Francis Drake Hotel before spreading to the third floor and attic area of the brick building, city Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters outside the complex. The cause was unknown, Fruetel said, adding that he expected it would take fire crews until Thursday to fully extinguish the blaze.

Television news footage showed flames leaping through the roof amid thick smoke as firefighters poured streams of water onto the burning structure. "I would estimate that the building is going to be a total loss," assistant fire chief Bryan Tyner told Minnesota Public Radio News.

With temperatures hovering just above freezing, the city immediately brought in transit buses to provide emergency shelter and warmth for displaced residents, Mayor Jacob Frey told a news briefing, adding that municipal agencies were working with the American Red Cross and other authorities to provide food, longer-term shelter, clothing and other needs for the evacuees. "These are people's lives, this is their home. They're concerned about everything from a wallet or a phone so they can get in touch with a loved one on Christmas, to where are their babies going to get formula," Frey said, choking up with emotion.

The Francis Drake, which opened in 1926 as a luxury hotel later converted to residential units, provides overflow shelter space for homeless families, as well as temporary lodging for individuals who lack permanent housing in Minnesota's largest city, municipal and county officials said. Drake Hotel resident Jason Vandenboom said he was awakened by his wife when fire alarms sounded and he ventured out of their unit to see "a guy coming down the hallway, just pounding on the doors, saying, 'There's a fire, we gotta get out of here.'"

Gazing out to another wing of the building, "I saw flames shooting at least about 10, 15 feet (3, 4.5 meters) up," he told CBS affiliate WCCO-TV. Vandenboom said he then ran back to his room and told his wife, "'Yeah, we gotta go now.' ... It was bad."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram: Four armed assailants open fire at shop

Four armed assailants opened fire at a shop here on Tuesday. However, the shopkeeper, Sachin Goyal, and his staff fought back the assailants which forced them to run away from the spot.The entire incident was captured on the shops CCTV. Fou...

Sports News Roundup: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late Jan return; Anderson 'done with ball' after failed Seahwaks tryout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Report Pacers Oladipo eyes late January returnIndiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. ...

World News Roundup: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter; Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally TVA rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister...

US Domestic News Roundup: No gift yet for Melania, Trump's Christmas Eve; Christmas Day, three found dead on Boston sidewalk and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trumps Christmas Eve admission No gift yet for MelaniaU.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had not yet bought a Christmas present for the first lady, just a day before the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019