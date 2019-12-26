7 dead after migrant boat capsizes in eastern Turkey
As many as seven migrants were killed after a boat capsized in eastern Turkey's Lake Van on early Thursday.
The boat, carrying 71 migrants, capsized in Lake Van off eastern Bitlis province. Seven among them were killed, while 64 migrants were rescued, the Turkish interior ministry said in a statement cited by Anadolu Agency.
The migrants were nationals of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the statement added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
