Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Yangon
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 12:10 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine
Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

An official from Aung San Suu Kyi's political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leader's defense of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The National League for Democracy's Ye Thein, the party chairman in Buthidaung township, had been held for weeks by the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

The rebels said he was killed in military attacks on Christmas day but the claim could not be verified and NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said the group bore responsibility. Ye Thein was detained on December 11 ahead of demonstrations backing Suu Kyi's high-profile opening statements at the UN's top court the same day.

"We, all members of NLD, are very sorry for the loss," Myo Nyunt told AFP. "His gathering to support her was righteous and it was not a crime." The Arakan Army has carried out a series of daring kidnappings, bombings and raids against the army and local officials in Rakhine state. Myanmar's military has hit back hard, deploying thousands of additional soldiers to the western state and carrying out what Amnesty International called enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial executions.

The clashes are taking place in the same area where the military drove around 740,000 Rohingya Muslims over the border to Bangladesh in a bloody 2017 campaign. The small African, mainly Muslim state of Gambia opened arguments against Buddhist-majority Myanmar at the International Court of Justice on December 10 accusing it of breaching the 1948 UN genocide convention in its operations against the Rohingya.

Backed by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Canada and the Netherlands, Gambia sought emergency measures to prevent further violence against the Rohingya, pending a fuller case that could take years. The Arakan Army said ahead of the hearings that it endorsed the case in a rare display of solidarity with Rohingya who is seen in Myanmar as non-citizens.

Suu Kyi stunned observers when she agreed to lead a team to The Hague in mid-December to represent Myanmar. The former democracy icon's reputation lies in tatters over the crisis but at home, she enjoys broad support and several events across the country were organized to cheer her on.

Suu Kyi said in her opening statement there was no proof of "genocidal intent" and said army operations were in response to Rohingya militant attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been selected to play after having been a doubt when his father...

Winston, Bucs want win -- and to avoid infamy -- vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston is on the verge of a season for the ages, just not in the preferred way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is two interceptions away from becoming the first signal-caller in 31 years to throw 30 interceptions in a season a...

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTIA team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has unravelled the functioning of a protein that repairs a damaged DNA in humans a...

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

Kabul, Dec 26 AP A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the countrys north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. Shortly after the bomber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019