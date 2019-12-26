Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bandaaceh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:08 IST
Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami
Image Credit:

Thousands of mourners flocked to mass graves Thursday in Indonesia's Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, one of the worst natural disasters in history. On a grassy field in Aceh Besar district where at least 47,000 victims were laid to rest, family members and relatives prayed, scattered flower petals and comforted each other.

Among them was Nurhayati who lost her youngest daughter in the disaster. "I came here every year because I miss her so much, she was only 17, just started college," the 65-year-old told AFP, sobbing.

"It's been 15 years but even until now every time I see an ocean, even on TV, I shudder and feel like a big wave would be coming soon," she said. Almost 170,000 were killed in Aceh province alone when a 9.1 magnitude undersea quake struck the predominantly Muslim province on December 26, 2004, triggering massive tsunami waves that also killed another 50,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, even as far as Somalia.

Some half a million people were left homeless by the catastrophe that destroyed much of the province. Muhammad Ikramullah was only 13 when the tsunami hit, killing his parents and younger sibling. He spent years moving around, living with relatives and his parents' friends until he was able to provide for himself.

"I am still traumatized, I don't think I will ever forget what happened," the 28-year-old said. The remains of his family have never been found, but like most people who visit the mass grave every year, Ikramullah only wanted to pray for his loved ones even though their bodies might not be buried there.

Years after the disaster, bodies are still being discovered. In 2018, the remains of dozens of people were found in a newly built housing complex. Some have never found where their family members were buried.

"I don't know where my mother was buried," Jony China told AFP. "But I keep coming here because I have a feeling she was close," he said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide. Last year a tsunami triggered by a volcanic earthquake killed nearly 500 people in Banten province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab police books Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan for hurting sentiments of Christian community

The Punjab Police on Thursday booked actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and others for allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and direct...

BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh

Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into police brutality during widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act...

Iraqi protesters torch buildings, block roads over PM pick

Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the countrys south Thursday after torching several buildings overnight. The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leader...

Greaves Cotton's arm to provide service support to TVS 3-wheelers

Engineering firm Greaves Cottons multi-brand spares and service arm Greaves Care will provide service support to TVS three-wheelers under a strategic pan-India partnership, the company said on Thursday. Greaves&#160;Cotton currently has ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019