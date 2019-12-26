Seven arrested in Nepal for abducting girl for human sacrifice

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly taking a 22-year girl to India for human sacrifice on the pretext of providing her a modelling opportunity.

Police arrested them on a tip-off while they were taking the girl from Kathmandu to Jogbani in Bihar promising her to provide work as a model in a music video.

Police have seized from them Rs 109,500, mobile sets, seven bank cheques amounting to Rs 900,000, seven ATM cards and materials to perform occult practices.

