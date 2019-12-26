BGB Director Shafeenul Islam meets Home Minister
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director Shafeenul Islam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director Shafeenul Islam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. "The Director-General of Border Guard Bangladesh, Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah," said a tweet from Home Minister's Office.
According to Dhaka Tribune, an 11-member Bangladesh delegation joined the formal session of meeting between the India and Bangladesh forces. BSF Director General Vivek Kumar Johri is leading the 19-member Indian delegation. The five-day conference will end on December 29 with the signing of 'Joint Record of Discussions' (JRD).
India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bangladesh
- India
- Dhaka Tribune
ALSO READ
Implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord promised by Amit Shah will create new hope of political stability in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Amit Shah to visit Shillong
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit a day after Amit Shah's comments
Joint Movement Against CAB calls off indefinite strike in Tripura after meeting Amit Shah
It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy: Rahul Gandhi.