More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN

More than 235,000 people have fled the Idlib region over the past two weeks, the UN said Friday, amid heightened regime and Russian attacks on Syria's last major opposition bastion.

The mass displacement between 12 and 25 December within Idlib has left the violence-plagued Maaret al-Numan region "almost empty", the UN said in a statement.

