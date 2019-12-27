Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL KAZAKHSTAN-AIRPLANE-CRASH

Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured A passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday after take off, slamming into a house in an accident that killed 12 people and injured dozens.

ISRAEL-POLITICS/LIKUD-VOTE Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday, in a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March. U.S.

USA-GREIDER-OBITUARY Veteran U.S. political and economics journalist William Greider dies

Veteran journalist William Greider, who wrote and reported on politics and economics for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The Nation, among several other prestigious names in U.S. media, has died at the age of 83, his former editor said. CALIFORNIA-REDWOOD-DEATH

Falling redwood kills hiker in California park on Christmas Eve A Minnesota man visiting Muir Woods National Monument near San Francisco was killed by a falling redwood tree during a Christmas Eve hike with his sister and her boyfriend, the sheriff’s department and local media reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NISSAN-RESTRUCTURING-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' - sources Japan’s Nissan Motor Co has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits, three company sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SOFTBANK-GROUP-DIRECTOR-YANAI Uniqlo founder Yanai resigns as SoftBank board member after 18 years

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, will resign as independent board member at the end of the month after 18 years on the job to focus on his fashion business. ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-LAWSUIT-BRUCE-LEE Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image

A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star’s image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. JAPAN-UIGHUR/COMIC

With Uighur comic, Japanese manga artist aims to highlight everday 'suffering' A Japanese artist whose manga comics about a Uighur woman went viral wants to use the simple power of her work to raise awareness of the "daily suffering" endured by the Chinese mostly Muslim minority, she told Reuters.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-REACTION

Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

OLYMPICS-2020-CEO Olympics: Tokyo 2020 CEO pledges to keep Games costs under budget

Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure Japan’s public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan presidential candidates hold third televised policy address Taiwan presidential candidates hold their third live televised policy address.

27 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TURKEY-LIBYA/ERDOGAN

Erdogan speaks after confirming Turkish troops are headed to Libya President Tayyip Erdogan speaks a day after confirming that Turkey will send troops to Libya as soon as next month, at the request of Tripoli, in a high-stakes decision that could escalate tensions in the region.

27 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

India braces for more protests following citizenship law India braces for more protests over the weekend after authorities stepped up security in major cities on Friday and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order.

28 Dec

