Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:17 IST
UPDATE 10-Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

A passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed soon after take-off near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, slamming into a house in an accident that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The Fokker 100 aircraft, operated by Bek Air, got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Central Asian country's commercial center, on a pre-dawn flight to the capital Nur-Sultan.

It lost altitude during take-off and broke through a concrete fence before hitting the two-story building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. "The plane tilted to the left, then to the right, then it started shaking while still trying to gain altitude," businessman Aslan Nazaraliyev, who survived the crash, told Reuters.

Investigators found scratch marks on the runway. "Before crashing, the aircraft touched the runway with its tail twice, the gear was retracted," Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters.

"A commission... will establish whether this was pilot error or technical issues. The runway was in an ideal condition." A Reuters reporter saw the battered remains of the front of the plane and other separate parts of the fuselage scattered around what was left of the house.

A survivor told news website Tengrinews she heard a "terrifying sound" before the plane started losing altitude. "The plane was flying at a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying," she said.

Almaty healthcare authorities initially put the death toll from the crash at 15 or more but later revised the figure down to 12. They said 49 people were in hospitals, some of them in a serious condition. The plane had been carrying 93 passengers and five crew, and the interior ministry said the captain was among those killed.

The ministry said it was investigating a possible breach of flight operation and safety rules, a standard legal procedure. There was thick fog in the area at the time of the crash. Kazakhstan's aviation committee said it was suspending all flights by carrier Bek Air and those of Fokker 100 aircraft pending the results of the investigation.

"MOANS AND SCREAMS," Nazaraliyev said he had been seated next to an emergency exit in row 15 and all the rows in front of him were torn off when the plane broke in half on impact.

After the shaking started and before the crash "I had enough time to put away my phone and fasten my seatbelt", he said. "We got out through the emergency exit ... I and other men started getting people out and away from the plane. Some were trapped by concrete debris from the building. There were moans and screams and it was dark."

Authorities cordoned off the crash site in the village of Almerek, just beyond the end of the runway. The airport remained operational with other planes taking off after the crash.

In the airport at Nur-Sultan, relatives of the passengers - some of whom were going to join their families for the holidays - were being briefed on their fate and offered flights to Almaty. "Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Tokayev declared Dec. 28 a national day of mourning and appointed Prime Minister Askar Mamin to head a commission to investigate the crash. The plane involved in the crash was built in 1996, the government said, and its most recent flight certificate was issued in May 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

J-K High Court quashes three PSA detention orders

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention under controversial Public Safety Act PSA of three persons including a youth leader of PDP. Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the three detention orders after hearing the counsels for...

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

Beijing, Dec 27 AFP China on Friday launched one of the worlds most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern isla...

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

Honolulu, Dec 27 AP A tour helicopter with seven people aboard has gone missing in Hawaii evening, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour o...

Salman's sister Arpita, husband Aayush welcome baby girl

Superstar Salman Khans younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on Friday welcomed their second child together. The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old son Ahil, were blessed with a baby girl on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019