Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 2,000 evacuated, one missing as 'scary' cyclone hammers Fiji

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 11:29 IST
Nearly 2,000 evacuated, one missing as 'scary' cyclone hammers Fiji

Wellington, Dec 28 (AFP) Nearly 2,000 people took refuge in emergency shelters and one man was missing after being swept away in floodwaters as Tropical Cyclone Sarai pounded Fiji on Saturday causing widespread damage. National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko urged locals and the thousands of tourists in Fiji not to be reckless as Sarai lashed the Pacific island nation with heavy rain and destructive winds.

With wind gusts strengthening to 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour during the day, Sarai destroyed houses and crops, brought down trees, cut power and caused considerable flooding in low-lying areas. Thousands of holidaymakers were stranded with flights to and from Fiji either cancelled or rescheduled.

New Zealander Melonie Sheppard, who was holidaying on Mana Island to the west of mainland Fiji, described the situation as "scary" and said their resort was in lockdown. "We're being hammered by intense winds and horizontal rains. The resort is providing packed meals and water direct to rooms when they can," she told the New Zealand Herald.

"Wind is howling and tree debris flying about, doors and windows shaking, huge waves rolling into shore. Water now leaking into some rooms -- it's a bit scary at times." The Fiji government issued a statement warning of "destructive force winds with... coastal sea flooding to be expected." The National Disaster Management Office said as of mid-morning on Saturday, 1,970 people had sought emergency shelter and there had been no reports of any injuries.

However, there were fears for the safety of a man swept away as he tried to cross a flooded river while another man, reported missing at sea, was rescued in his fibreglass dinghy by police. Acting police commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said it was disappointing that some people had disregarded the weather warnings.

"People themselves are irresponsible... we issued a warning prior to the cyclone through the relevant authorities, yet people saw it fit for themselves during the cyclone to take such irresponsible actions," he said. On its present track, the cyclone is forecast to pass adjacent to Fiji's main island Viti Levu, then across Fiji's southern islands before heading towards Tonga, which has activated its tropical cyclone warning centre with the storm expected to arrive late Sunday. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Former Union min MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence during anti-CAA protests in country

Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the ...

Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on ...

Rajasthan: Cong recovers from LS jolt; Gehlot-Pilot truce holds

It was a year of ups and downs for the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. Barely six months after dislodging the BJP government in the state, the party failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. But it gained some of the lost g...

Hope Akshay's film does good or better business than mine: Salman on 'Radhe', 'Laxmi Bomb' clash

Salman Khan wants all of Akshay Kumars movies to perform well at the box office, including Laxmi Bomb that is set to release on the same day as his own film Radhe. The two superstars, who have shared screen space in films such as Mujhse Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019