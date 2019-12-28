UN Women lists Indian Navy’s first woman pilot among top 10 events of Gender Equality in 2019

Induction of Sub Lieutenant Ms. Shivangi as the first ever woman pilot in the Indian Navy has been included in the list of top 10 events of Gender Equality of the world in the year 2019 by UN Woman, the United Nations body dedicated for Gender Equality (SDG5) which has been adopted as global goal 5 among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations for the year 2030.

"The year 2019 marked some historic firsts for women in aviation around the world. In India, Sub Lieutenant Shivangi (24) became the first woman pilot for the Indian Navy, fulfilling her life-long dream of becoming a pilot. Two more women pilots also got their Naval wings in December 2, 2019," reads a report of the UN Women. "In commercial airlines, Captain Wendy Rexon and her daughter first-officer Kelly Rexon became the first mother-daughter pilot duo. The two shared the cockpit for a flight from New York," it added. The report has compiled 15 top women centric happenings and personalities which defined Gender Equality in the year 2019.

Women's rights can't wait, won't wait.As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at some of the memorable moments for gender equality around the world. #ThisHappenedhttps://t.co/Jr2OCxz593 — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 21, 2019

NASA's all women spacewalk in October has been ranked first among 15 in the list. In October, two US astronaut Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history by participating in all female excursion. Koch who is in the space since March 15, completed 288 days in space on December 28 which is again a world record for a woman astronaut.

The second event in the category is legal suit filed by the US soccer players for equal pay for equal work. In two years of 2016-18, the US Women's National Soccer Team generated USD 50.8 million revenue which is higher than USD 49.9 generated by the male team but women players are not provided equal pay. On the third position is Greta Thunberg who came into limelight for her aggressive speeches and awareness campaigns on Climate Change.

Noble Laureate Ms. Esther Duflo (46) who is second and youngest woman to achieve a Noble Prize in the economics has been placed on fourth position in defining moments for women in 2019. She along with her husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer won the Nobel Prize. They were awarded for their work on an approach to alleviate global poverty and explored the causes of poverty, and how those living in poverty respond to education, healthcare, agriculture and other programs.

Besides, period emoji, first ever image of black hole by Katie Bouman, sports records made by women, landmark ruling of Spain's Supreme Court on gang rape reversing the order of a lower court, Allah Salah's movement in Sudan, ban on child marriages in Egypt, Tanzania and Indonesia; all women government in Finland, legal reforms for LGBTQ people, and appointments of Ursula con der Leyen of Germany to lead the European Commission and Christine Lagarde of France as the first woman ever to head the European Central Bank have featured in 15 major events of SDG 5 in 2019 in the list of the UN Women.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.