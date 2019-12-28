Left Menu
UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

  • London
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 19:44 IST
British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act. The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.

Police say he is being questioned on suspicion of the "commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism." The property where he was arrested is being searched by police. The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect's actions.

