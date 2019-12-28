Hawaii helicopter crash: Remains of 6 people found

The remains of six out of seven people, who were aboard a helicopter that crashed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai earlier this week, have been found, police have said. The seven people confirmed to be on the flight include a pilot and six passengers, Kaua'i Police department said in a Facebook post, adding that the identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed as authorities are still notifying the relatives.

"We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation," said Kauai Mayor Derek S K Kawakami. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all victims during this extremely difficult time." Multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard, the US Navy, Civil Air Patrol, Kauai Fire Department, along with private helicopter companies were involved in the search operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.