'Mass stabbing' at synagogue in upstate New York: Jewish public affairs group

Washington, Dec 29 (AFP) Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship late Saturday night, a public affairs group said.

"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing... It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted. (AFP) ZH

