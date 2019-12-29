Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 11:36 IST
Sydney New Year's fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sydney's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australia's resiliency, the prime minister said, while authorities on Sunday braced for conditions to deteriorate with high temperatures. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced financial support for some volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, the state worst hit by wildfires ravaging the nation.

"The world looks at Sydney every single year and they look at our vibrancy, they look at our passion, they look at our success," he said. "In the midst of the challenges that we face, subject to the safety considerations, I can think of no better time to express to the world just how optimistic and positive we are as a country."

The City of Sydney Council gave the green light although fire authorities warned that the fireworks could be canceled if catastrophic conditions are declared. Morrison said that eligible volunteer firefighters will receive 300 Australian dollars ($209) a day, up to AU$6,000 ($4,190) in total, if called out to battle blazes for more than 10 days. The compensation focused on people who are self-employed or work for small and medium businesses.

"The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer firefighters," he said. Morrison, who has been under pressure since taking a much-criticized family vacation to Hawaii during the wildfire crisis, announced last week that volunteer firefighters from the federal public sector will receive paid leave entitlements.

The opposition Labor party has been pressing the government to consider widespread compensation for volunteer firefighters. "A lot of everyone's stunned, a lot of time away from work," said Sean Warren, a volunteer firefighter for about seven years.

"A lot of people are using up their annual leave as well. A lot of people are just missing their families ... they've skipped Christmas with their families and their grandchildren. So yeah, it's a wide extreme of sacrifice that people have been putting in." Morrison said the compensation was necessary so that the New South Wales fires commissioner is in a position to continue to call out the volunteer force.

The program is expected to cost AU$50 million ($34.9 million) but will be uncapped with the first AU$10 million ($6.9 million) being made available next month. Morrison said it would be offered to other states and territories requesting help. Wildfires have also flared in Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, has received the brunt of the wildfire catastrophe, which has killed nine people nationwide and razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months. High temperatures in the country's east are expected until the new year. Sydney's western suburbs were set to hit 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) Sunday before peaking at 44 C (111 F) on Tuesday.

Fire danger in Sydney and northern New South Wales is currently at very high. New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said 85 fires were still burning across the state with almost half of them not contained.

"We've got some deteriorating weather conditions over the coming days, particularly Monday and worsening through to Tuesday," he said. An emergency warning was issued Sunday for Victoria's east as conditions worsen. Melbourne, the state's capital, was set to reach 43 C (109 F) on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UK government apologises to Elton John after data leak

The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online. The list was uploaded on the government website for ...

Rangers end Leafs' win streak in OT

Tony DeAngleo scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the New York Rangers defeated the host Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artem...

Pregnant woman refused admission in govt health centre for not paying bribe to staff

A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government health centre by its staff for not giving Rs 5,000 as bribe in Shamli district. The family of the woman, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was brought to t...

India-US strategic partnership registers rapid growth in 2019

India-US strategic partnership witnessed rapid growth in 2019 with the two sides inking a crucial deal to facilitate transfer of defence technology and their leaders - President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - meeting a reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019